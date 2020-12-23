KUWAIT: The engineering and petroleum faculty at the Sabah Al-Salem University City. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The American Institute of Architecture has awarded Kuwait University Construction Program (KUCP) for a design of the planned engineering and petroleum faculty at the KU-affiliated Sabah Al-Salem University City. The KUCP said in a press release yesterday that the design won the American award at the Middle East level, indicating that it was chosen for the trophy due to special structures that cope well with Kuwait’s heat season.

The design also allows sunlight to reach inner parts of the vast building where large halls and wide corridors provide ways for easy internal movement of personnel and students. The award jurists granted the prize to the KUCP at the Middle East level for 2020 during a virtual convention, held on December 20. – KUNA