KUWAIT: The US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait along with envoys of European countries based in the country yesterday visited Al-Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, run by Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), in Jahra, north of Kuwait City. KISR said in a statement the delegation grouped the US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Alina L Romanowski, German Ambassador Stefan Mobs, French envoy Anne-Claire Legendre, the ambassador of Italy Carlo Baldocci, the ambassador of Austria Marian Alexander WRBA, the ambassador of Belgium Leo Peeters and the ambassador of the EU Dr Christian Tudor.

The American Ambassador, as cited by KISR’s statement, said she was elated to examine the complex, thanked KISR’s Acting Director Dr Manea Al-Sdirawi for the gesture and affirmed necessity of cooperation between her nation and partners around the world to stem climatic change and the atmosphere overheating. Renewable energy is quite necessary for coping with such perils, for achieving objectives of the Paris Agreement on climatic change (aimed at substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions), lauding Kuwait for taking such a gigantic move, building the renewable energy complex.

Meanwhile, ambassador Mobs said the Kuwaiti-German partnership achieves goals of the sustainable development, noting that German establishments and companies were ready to cooperate with Kuwait at this level because protecting the environment has become very much pending more than any other time ever. The EU envoy for his part expressed readiness to cooperate with Kuwait as part of an approach to manage resources in Kuwait and the EU countries.

The complex’s director, Dr Ayman Al-Gattan, said the site included in the first phase three stations, the thermal solar station (50 MW), the photoelectric unit (10 MW) and the wind farm (10 MW). Overall annual energy output from the park is in the range of 245 MW per hour; sufficient to supply energy to some 2,000 residential units. He has affirmed the strategy to secure 15 percent of the electric power from the complex for Kuwait by 2030. – KUNA