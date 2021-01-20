KUWAIT: The Indian Community School Kuwait has marked a milestone in the 62nd year of its educational tenure, when the latest addition to ICSK group of schools was inaugurated with a striking panache in the evening of January 14, 2021. The grand opening of the Indian School of Excellence Kuwait has witnessed a galaxy of dignitaries who exuberantly joined the ICSK family in celebrating the evening. The venture was a coordinated dream effort of the ICSK management with an aim to provide a full-bodied curriculum which promotes intellectual, spiritual and emotional growth of every student.

Sibi George, the Ambassador of India to Kuwait graced the inaugural event as the chief guest. In his commencement address, he lauded the leadership of the State of Kuwait for their exemplary efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic within the country. He also congratulated the ISEK team for adapting the new technology to foster a creative and curious student community. He expressed his confidence that ISEK will soon turn as one of the most sort after centers of excellence in Kuwait.

The festivities began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Hisham Abdul a student enrolled for sixth grade. Sherly Dennis, the Head of ISEK, in her welcome address stated that the Indian School of Excellence is the dream of one person and the reality of many today. Shaikh Abdul Rahiman, the Honorary Chairman of Board of Trustees, highlighted on how the idea to start a smart school in Salmiya was the need of the hour.

Underlining the salient features of the smart school, he encouraged parents to make optimum usage of the opportunity to reduce the travel time for the kids while enabling them to avail surplus time to participate in activities. He thanked the stakeholders who have already enrolled their kids at ISEK.

Ambassador George inaugurated the temple of education with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge together with Dr V Binumon the Principal and Senior Administrator of ICSK. Sandhya Arun headmistress of ISEK cordially introduced the chief guest who was also honored with a memento by Amer Mohammed Honorary Secretary of the school board.

The event saw an active participation of 1,500 youngsters in Qurious 2021 the online quiz contest, conducted by ISEK for school students which was also a virtual quest for the best brains in Kuwait. The results were announced by the Vinukumar Nair Honorary Vice Chairman to the Board of Trustees. Jerome Mathew Jason from Indian Learners academy bagged the prize in the first category, Alfred Bernard of Fahaheel Al-Watanieh School DPS claimed the top prize in the second category while Jerrin John of ICSK Senior took over the third category.

The colorful evening showcased musical talents of the talented choir from ICSK Khaitan and the scintillating dance performances by the primary students and the talented kids of ICSK Amman. Rajesh Nair, Principal of ICSK Amman, rendered the vote of thanks by expressing his gratitude to all the dignitaries present and to the staff, parents and students who graced the evening. The countries of Kuwait and India were honored with the rendition of their national anthem. The ISEK team thanks Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Kuwait for lighting a bright guiding path towards the success of this institution.