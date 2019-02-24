KUWAIT: From ‘All Zainers Are Winners’ event at 360 Mall.

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, welcomed its customers at a special event held on Friday, February 22, 2019 throughout three consecutive hours at 360 Mall to celebrate the company’s latest promotional campaign ‘All Zainers are Winners’ and in celebration of Kuwait’s national holidays.

Zain organized this special event to promote the recently launched ‘All Zainers are Winners’ campaign that aims at sharing the joys of Kuwait’s national festivities during February of every year with all its customers. At this celebrated time of year, the company is always committed to launching unique promotional campaigns refreshed with the most wonderful offerings to celebrate this much cherished occasion with its customer base, considered the biggest in Kuwait.

The special event at 360 Mall featured the Range Rover Evoque 2019, which is one of five mega prizes that will go out to five lucky winners during the final draw at the end of the campaign. ‘All Zainers are Winners’ continues until February 28, 2019, and offers valuable instant prizes to all Zain prepaid and postpaid customers during the entire campaign period.

During the event, Zain hosted a special live episode that featured Q8 Pulse 88.8 FM stars Talal Al-Yaqout, Khalid Al-Ansari, Ahmad Ashkanani, and Osama Fouda, where many exciting competitions and activities centered around the campaign were organized for Q8 Pulse FM listeners and the attending crowds. Winners who participated in the event’s activities were awarded with valuable prizes and smart devices while enjoying a wonderful national atmosphere. The event also witnessed a traditional band that played wonderful traditional Kuwaiti pieces as well as the talented Arabiska band that thrilled the audience with a unique music performance throughout the event.

‘All Zainers are Winners’ continues until the 28th of February, and offers valuable instant prizes to all prepaid and postpaid customers, including free minutes, free Internet GBs, free bonus credit, and many more. To be eligible for one of the instant prizes, prepaid customers can simply recharge their lines with KD 5 or more, while postpaid customers can simply pay their bills through one of Zain’s digital channels (Zain’s website, Zain app, or Zain Connect portal) with KD 5 or more. Customers will receive their gift instantly as soon as they pay/recharge.

All Zain prepaid and postpaid customers have a chance to win one of five Range Rover Evoque 2019 mega prizes during the final draw to be held at the end of the campaign. Every customer will receive one point for each KD 1 paid/recharged during the campaign period, and they can simply check their current accumulated points/chances balance by dialing *2526#. The more points a customer has, the more chances they will have for winning one of the mega prizes.

Zain has long considered itself a key partner of the Kuwaiti society, especially in such national celebrations. The company launched this exciting campaign to show its commitment in sharing the joys of Kuwait as a leading national company, and will spare no efforts in being an integral part of the many occasions that are of interest to the local community. By launching this exciting limited time promotional campaign, Zain continues to reinforce its leadership position and its pledge in offering the best services and offers to meet customers’ professional and personal telecommunications needs.

Zain always aspires to new levels of excellence in all services it offers to its customers. Through the launch of this new campaign, Zain affirms its continuous efforts in meeting customers’ needs and aspirations, and deliver its promise to offering the best services and latest technologies. The company constantly looks at ways to improve the experience of its customers, including providing them with the latest solutions to better serve their needs through the biggest and most advanced network in Kuwait.