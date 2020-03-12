

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education warned all private schools in Kuwait to apply the cabinet’s decision and suspend all work until Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Any school found to be in violation of this directive will face penalties and Education Ministry is working closely with Interior Ministry to stop all violations. One school in Khaitan found to be violating work rules regarding teachers was shuttered and will face fines.

Director of Public Relations and Educational Media at the Ministry of Education Dhedan Al-Ajmi said the ministry of education will take legal action against schools that are still working and forcing teachers and students to work. Regarding the backup plan to make up what students missed in schools, he told Kuwait Times on Wednesday that the ministry is still studying it.

Earlier Kuwait Times interviewed Sanad Al-Mutairi, Manager of Private Education Department within the Ministry of Education, who clarified some issues related to private schools. Kuwait Times received many complaints regarding the school closures, where schools have threatened teachers to cut the salaries and forcing them to meet and come to campus despite the closures.

Replaying to these, Mutairi said, “The decision is due to circumstances and a crisis in the country and based on the decision of the Council of Ministers, no school has the right to deduct the two-week suspension of schools from teachers’ salaries.” He advised any teacher that faces problems in this regard to file a complaint to the Private Education Department in order to do the necessary actions toward these schools.

He said people can call the hotlines of the ministry of education to communicate with the educational districts depending on the school’s governorate:

Capital: 5157-5591

Hawally: 5157-6117

Farwaniya: 5157-6576Jahra: 5157-7055

Ahmadi: 5157-7655

Mubarak Al-Kabeer: 5157-7951

Services Administration: 5159-251

5Public Relations: 5159-4544