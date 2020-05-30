Kuwaiti police officers man a checkpoint at the entrance leading to the Hawally district of Kuwait City on May 29, 2020, after the district was put on lockdown to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Acting Director General of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari confirmed to Kuwait Times that Salmiya is not included in the isolated areas, but that all of Maidan Hawally will be isolated. When asked whether only block 11 of Salmiya (known locally as Maidan Hawally) will be isolated or if blocks 10 and 12 of Salmiya will also be isolated, Kandari replied he could not confirm this. “On Sunday 6:00 am everything will be clear,” he said.



A partial 12-hour curfew went into effect yesterday evening at 6 pm, and is expected to last until June 21. But for some areas including Hawally and Nugra, Khaitan, Farwaniya, Maidan Hawally as well Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula, a total isolation will be in effect. Authorities have already begun cordoning off Hawally, Farwaniya and Khaitan.



In the initial statement made by the Cabinet after its meeting on Thursday, Maidan Hawally’s blocks 10, 11 and 12 were mentioned for the lockdown. But there are no blocks 10, 11 and 12 in Maidan Hawally. Later, the government clarified to say that all of Maidan Hawally will be included. But what officially is Maidan Hawally? On most maps and even the PACI building registry, it seems that what most people call Maidan Hawally is actually Salmiya block 11.