KUWAIT: In an effort to combat Kuwait’s harsh climate and introduce sustainable plant life, the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries (PAAAFR) is taking the fight directly to the soil alongside Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the region. The 2021/2022 Green Kuwait campaign aims to promote creating an environmentally sustainable Kuwait with direct volunteerism in planting more trees suitable for Kuwait’s climate across the country.

On a weekly basis, volunteers partake in the planting process, which is open to the public. Alghanim Industries provides PAAAFR with logistical support through its businesses Washingtonia and Costa Coffee for the duration of the campaign. A staunch supporter of this environmentally conscious initiative, Washingtonia, an agriculture company established by Alghanim Industries, was founded on the same principles empowering PAAAFR’s campaign: Ensuring Kuwait enjoys sustainable life, for both people and their environment. Washingtonia, which has extensive experience providing green landscaping to large scale projects, including Kuwait’s famed Al-Shaheed Park, makes for a strong ally in PAAAFR’s campaign.

“This campaign serves as a stepping-stone of encouragement to the public as we move on to our ultimate goal of covering Kuwait with greenery,” said PAAAFR’s General Director Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, adding that “the use of Kuwait’s indigenous and beloved Sidra trees – a durable tree that withstands the summer heat – is essential to the country’s environmental future.”

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousef also expressed his gratitude to Washingtonia and Alghanim Industries for their commitment to support the campaign. Motivating the public is another shared objective between PAAAFR and Alghanim Industries all the while ensuring that the private sector also takes notice of adhering to environmental responsibilities.

“We are proud to support PAAAFR in a much needed nationwide initiative to take care of our country’s environment,” said Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries Kutayba Y Alghanim. “We hope to see more companies encourage these initiatives and participate in our nation’s environmental wellbeing. It is heartening to see many of our youth volunteering and planting Sidra trees across the nation. The environment, not only in Kuwait, requires our attention and care more than ever before. We are proud to be part of this initiative, and to live up to the responsibility we have towards our home.”