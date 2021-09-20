KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region, concluded its annual summer internship program, organized this year in partnership with INJAZ-Kuwait. The closing ceremony took place at the Chairman’s Club in KIPCO Tower, and was attended by CEO of Alghanim Industries Samir Kasem, CEO of INJAZ-Kuwait Laila Hilal Al-Mutairi, in addition to representatives from both organizations.

The summer internship program commenced in August, following a series of rigorous interviews with the hundreds of applicants who submitted their applications to INJAZ-Kuwait. A joint committee from Alghanim Industries and INJAZ-Kuwait carried out an intensive interviewing process for applicants to learn more about their interests, capabilities, and expectations before matching them with internship opportunities at Alghanim Industries.

Aligned with the Kuwaiti government’s vision of encouraging nationals to join the private sector as part of its New Kuwait 2035, the internship program is tailored to foster local talent into promising professionals. With the program’s successful completion, Alghanim Industries and INJAZ-Kuwait hope to encourage more young people to start their career in the private sector.

The annual summer internship program reiterates Alghanim Industries’ ongoing commitment to developing youth and refining their professional skills ahead of joining the workforce. The program reflects the company’s dedication to help young people develop their potential as it provides interns with an opportunity to utilize their skills, hone their talents, and acquire professional experience in a proactive and dynamic workplace. Throughout the five-week internship program, students were trained then assigned different projects, working closely with professionals in different fields and departments to accomplish a variety of day-to-day tasks.

Alghanim Industries and INJAZ-Kuwait mark a continued partnership in providing educational and professional opportunities for Kuwaiti youth. Enriching the relationship between education and professionalism within young individuals is at the core of the partnership, with activities ranging from seminars and training programs to internships and direct exposure to work environments. Through the support of leading private sector entities such as Alghanim Industries, INJAZ-Kuwait have trained thousands of students in Kuwait with educational programs on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness.