By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: UNESCO has placed Al-Sadu, a traditional weaving art practiced by Bedouin women in Kuwait and around the Arabian Peninsula on the list of the ‘World’s Intangible Cultural Heritage’, a significant recognition for preserving this art form. Kuwait’s Al-Sadu House and Society has worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the tradition of Al-Sadu.

“We are proud that Al-Sadu weaving has received the international recognition that it deserves. We thank the Al-Sadu team, weavers, teachers, artists, and the National Council Intangible Heritage team for their input and making this possible,” Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Sabah, Al-Sadu Society Chairperson told Kuwait Times.

“It has been a pleasure working on safeguarding a national treasure like Al-Sadu weaving and making sure it gets passed down to many more generations to be inspired by and appreciate it,” Sheikha Bibi noted. The naming comes partly due to the effort contributed by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters – Department of Antiquities and Museums, Kuwait’s Representative to UNESCO Adam Al-Mulla said.

Al-Sadu traditional weaving is utilized to make textiles designed with geometric patterns, typically in reds, oranges, black, white and yellow. The Al-Sadu Society of Kuwait is dedicated to preserving, documenting and promoting this rich and diverse textile art and Al-Sadu House provides workshops on Sadu weaving, exhibitions, a museum, bazaars, residencies, events, lectures and a shop where handcrafted Sadu items may be purchased. Al Sadu is the second intangible cultural activity to be recognized in Kuwait after date palm production and related cultural activities was added to the list.