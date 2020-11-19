KUWAIT: Sheikha Fadia Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah hands Turkish Ambassador Aisha Kuytak shields of excellence awards for the Turkish winners. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Head of Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research Sheikha Fadia Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah handed Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Aisha Kuytak shields of excellence awards for two female Turkish winners yesterday. The awards are presented by the Middle East Women Inventors and Innovators Network.

The meeting between Sheikha Fadia and Kuytak, held in the foundation’s headquarters, was also attended by head of the network’s IBTIKAR award Sheikha Nabeela Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, where they discussed boosting Kuwaiti-Turkish cooperation in women activities. The attendants also discussed means of enhancing the role of women in society and enable them in the field of decision making, Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kuytak hailed the award’s efforts in enabling women in different fields in the Middle East. Last year, the foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network (GWIIN) on sharing experience and allowing winners to market their projects on an international level. IBTIKAR initiative is a nonprofit award aiming to develop and support scientific research for women. – KUNA