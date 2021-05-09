KUWAIT: The government of Kuwait has initiated measures to send emergency medical supplies and equipment to India, which is facing a shortage in medical supplies due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. The government level assistance efforts are being coordinated by the Public Authority of Industries, which has already sent over 313MT of aid cargo to India.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait, along with Al-Rashed International Shipping Company, the embassy’s logistics-partner in shipping emergency medical aid to India, have been working round-the-clock to ensure the smooth flow of assistance being shipped to India. Kuwait stands alongside the rest of the world in lending support to India in its time of need and in ensuring the flow of emergency medical supplies in a timely manner.

Kuwait with its centuries of social and trade ties and decades of diplomatic relations with India, is extending full support to India in its fight against the pandemic. The medical aid from Kuwait so far includes liquid medical oxygen, oxygen cylinders and high-flow oxygen concentrators. The initial cargo was loaded from Shuaiba Port and headed to Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai, India on May 5, aboard the Indian commercial vessel MV Capt Kettleman.

Meanwhile, another cargo of medical supplies was loaded from Shuwaikh Port onboard Indian Naval vessels INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Tabar, which are in the Middle East to procure equipment from oxygen manufacturers. INS Kolkata sailed out of Shuwaikh Port on May 5 while the latter two frigates were loaded and dispatched the following day. Public Authority for Industries, along with support provided by the Kuwait Port Authority, Kuwait Customs, and various other government entities, have joined to ensure the smooth flow of the noble endeavor of Kuwait.