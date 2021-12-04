By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Al-Qurain Sports Club Women Junior Handball Team took first place during the first handball festival organized by the women’s committee at the Handball Association, while Salwa Al-Sabah B won second place. The third place went to Fatayat Al-Oyuoun B. Three clubs participated – with a total of 75 young players. The event was attended by Kuwait Olympic Committee member Fatima Hayat, KHA board member Abdallah Thiyab and Chairwoman of Women Committee at KHA Dr Al-Jazi Al-Mo’nes and committee members.

Fatima Hayat lauded the efforts of the women committee adding that “the women handball community is keen on the development of the sport. There is an ambitious strategy to achieve sustainability for women’s handball”. Dr Al-Jazi on her part said she was satisfied with the event – adding that it was successful beyond expectations.