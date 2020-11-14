KUWAIT: Al-Nasr Sports Club will hold an opening ceremony of the late Sheikh Abdallah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah halls complex tomorrow at 7.30 pm under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Mubarak Abdallah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah at the club’s premises in Ardhiya. A statement issued by the club said the complex was named after Sheikh Abdallah Al-Mubarak due to his role in supporting the sport – and contribution to building youth sectors.

The multi halls come as part of the new design of the Nasr Sports Club to provide the most suitable and comfortable atmosphere for the youths. The complex covers 6,000 meters square. It also includes a hotel in addition to a restaurant and a dining hall.