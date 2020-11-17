KUWAIT: Officials and guests pose for a group photo during the inauguration of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sporting complex. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: The late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sporting complex was inaugurated Monday at Al-Nasr SC. In a statement on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, the Deputy Director-General of the Public Authority for Kuwaiti Sports Affairs Dr Saqer Al-Mulla said that the new complex comes within a series of facilities, halls and stadiums sponsored by the authority.

Mulla stressed that the upcoming period will witness a boom in various sports facilities in order to serve sports and athletes. Meanwhile, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, in a speech delivered on behalf of the family of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak, expressed his thanks to those in charge of Al-Nasr SC for their recognition of the late Sheikh Abdullah’s efforts in serving the sporting field. – KUNA

Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah with Ahmad Mubarak and Abdullah Mubarak during the inauguration.

Ahmad Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak unveils the plaque.

Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Al-Nasr SC President Khaled Al-Dihani and other officials applaud at the inauguration.

The late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sporting complex.