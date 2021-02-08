KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George held a felicitation luncheon last week for board members of Al-Najat Charitable Society, for their support to Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) which helped thousands of distressed Indian nationals during the lockdown in Kuwait in 2020. ICSG, which was formed by the Indian embassy last year, was primarily meant to distribute food kits to Indian nationals impacted by the lockdown. The support group, through hundreds of volunteers and with the support of Al-Najat Charitable Society, managed to distribute almost 18,000 food kits or more than half a million meals.

Welcoming the exclusive gathering of guests, Dr Amir Ahmed, executive member of ICSG extended a deep appreciation and gratefulness to Al-Najat Charitable Society for their collaboration with ICSG. He noted that this first of its kind collaboration by a reputed and recognized Kuwaiti charity with an Indian community organization was a blessing to thousands of distressed people.

Addressing members of Al-Najat and ICSG, the Chairman of the ICSG committee, Rajpal Tyagi, praised and thanked the timely help of Al-Najat to ICSG. He pointed at the various instances and wholehearted support extended to ICSG which in turn helped thousands of members of the Indian community. He wished for this collaboration to continue and be part of the continued help to people in need. Tyagi also praised the Embassy of India for their continued patronage and unwavering support to ICSG.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Sibi George extended a warm welcome and appreciation to Al-Najat board members and praised the historical ties between the two countries. He reiterated on the age-old friendship and magnanimity of the host nation. Ambassador Sibi George has been at the forefront to help Indians who have been impacted by the pandemic during the past year. He extended support and gratitude to ICSG for their role in serving the community. He also praised the positive collaboration between Al-Najat and ICSG that was instrumental in reaching out to far off locations when the country was in lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of Al-Najat, Faisal Al-Zamel, again recollected the age-old relations between India and Kuwait and applauded the vast Indian community’s contribution to Kuwait. He reminisced on the people to people connections with India and the influence of India in several areas of Kuwaiti life. Zamel also pointed at the tradition of philanthropy of Kuwaitis. He emphasized the Al-Najat’s sustainable initiative as a collective and shared responsibility.

ICSG members then presented shawls to Al-Najat members as a token of appreciation and gratitude from the Indian Community. Indian Ambassador and ICSG chairman presented a memento to Al-Najat vice-chairman Rashed Hamad Al-Hamad on behalf of Indian Embassy and ICSG committee.

Meanwhile, Hamad also felicitated Indian ambassador with a memento and appreciation for his kind gesture in recognizing their role in support and cooperation to the Indian community. Concluding the felicitation luncheon, Dhiraj Oberoi, executive member of ICSG presented the vote of thanks with an overwhelming expression of gratitude to the entire Al-Najat team.