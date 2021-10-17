KUWAIT: Tamdeen Group, Kuwait’s leading mixed-use property developer, announced Q8 Karting, the largest indoor multi-storey go-karting track in the Middle East. Tamdeen has been a pioneer in driving the family entertainment sector forward by fulfilling the aspirations of young generations with innovative and thrilling challenges.

Open at Al-Kout Mall now, Q8 Karting simulates professional racing experience, and designed to be suitable for different age groups. Visitors are guaranteed a unique professional racing experience by providing them with helmets, suits, and all necessary safety instructions for a safe and thrilling racing experience.

Q8 Karting, with its various modern facilities, covers 5,380 sqm. The largest indoor multi-storey racing track in the Middle East includes two tracks; one for adults, and one for junior racers, with the tracks designed to be merged on special grand events. The adult track, for ages starting from 13, is designed to hold 16 karts, whereas the juniors track, for children between 7 and 12, can accommodate 5 karts.

SodiKart, the world leader in the karting industry, provided Q8 Karting track with two models; SODI LRX for juniors and SODI RSX for adults. The two models provide excellent safety features that meet the highest international safety standards. They also offer visitors a wide variety of options such as seat and steering wheel adjustment and electric racing pedals that can ensure the highest levels of comfort. The steering wheels have been designed to resemble the ones used in Formula 1 to offer racers an exceptional experience. The karts are also equipped with the latest industry technologies, including environmentally friendly lithium batteries.

Q8 Karting is one of the “Sodi World Series” venues for international karting races, offering visitors the opportunity to join Sodi’s list of professional racers, based on their performances and points gained in each race. In addition to the main racetrack, Q8 Karting includes a cafe to grab a quick bite or refreshing drink.

Khaled Issam Al-Marzooq, Business Development Manager at Tamdeen Group, said: “October 2021 is an exceptional time in Kuwait with the anticipated opening of a remarkable tourist and leisure destination in Al-Kout Mall. The revolutionary leisure attraction offers thrill seekers an exceptional experience full of fascinating challenges. Q8 Karting is well-designed to meet all drivers’ needs.”

Al-Kout Mall, after the completion of the expansion phase in April 2018, became one of the most attractive destinations for tourists and shoppers who are looking for a unique experience from Kuwait and beyond. The Mall homes many remarkable outlets for shopping enthusiasts, and a selection of international restaurants which cater to every taste.

The Mall also includes Cinescape, the leading cinema in Kuwait that screens most recent films using cutting edge technology, in addition to Infinity Sea which is considered the latest interactive family entertainment center in Kuwait. The opening of Q8 Karting promotes the Mall’s position as one of the most attractive entertainment destinations for all.