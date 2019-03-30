KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department commented on a video clip on social media about an assault by some youth against a security guard at a Fahaheel mall, saying that the suspects are being sought. A call was received about a fight at Al-Kout Mall, where an Arab security guard said he was attacked by a group of youths because he prevented them from entering the families-only mall.

Safety licenses

The Municipality’s public relations department said Ahmadi safety department inspected companies and plants in Kuwait’s southern area in order to ensure the validity of safety licenses. Department Director Al-Humaidi Al-Mutairi said a citation of KD 11.8 million was issued for using state property and fencing without municipal permits. He said 33 cautions were also issued for encroachment on state property and dumping construction debris in front of homes.

Ministerial decree

The Interior Ministry’s PR department said brochures and printed material were distributed in Wafra, Kabd, Grand Mosque and Sheraton roundabout coinciding with the implementation of ministerial decree 135/2019 which scrapped the residency sticker and replaced it with the civil ID.

Jahra fire

Firemen extinguished a blaze in a Jahra grocery store Thursday evening. Jahra and occupational fire centers found the baqala had collapsed and the fire had spread to two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun