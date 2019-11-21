The diwaniya in Kuwait represents a historical legacy nurtured by successive generations. The convergence of a large group of citizens under one roof is an opportunity to exchange ideas and topics in various fields, especially those of interest to the people of Kuwait. The diwaniya – a place where men gather – plays an important role in strengthening social relations among citizens in Kuwait. The importance of the diwaniya made the government include diwaniyas in building plans, so that every Kuwaiti house has one.



The modern-day diwaniya has inherited all the customs and traditions of the diwaniyas of yore. If you want to gauge public opinion in Kuwait, visit one or two diwaniyas! Kuwait Times spoke with Mahmoud Al-Kandari to learn more about the history of Al-Kandari Diwaniya, which according to him, was the first diwaniya in Bneid Al-Gar.



“Al-Kandari Diwaniya was established in 1960 by Abdulrahman Al-Kandari. It was the first diwaniya in Bneid Al-Gar back then,” Kandari said. He told Kuwait Times the diwaniya is a place where all segments of society meet to consult and exchange views, news and a variety of topics. “The diwaniya in Kuwait has played many roles in the educational, intellectual and social as well as media fields. It has become an integral part of Kuwaiti social life,” he said.



In the past, the diwaniya was a place where families and sheikhs gathered. “The Al-Sayers, Al-Mahameeds, Al-Sabahs and many more families used to come to the diwaniya to talk about trade and what was happening in society back then,” Kandari recalled. “Today, the diwaniya is open to all – VIPs and regular citizens – every day to socialize, but official gatherings are on Wednesdays for relatives, friends and family to discuss family issues and sports,” he explained.

By Faten Omar