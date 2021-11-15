KUWAIT: As part of its continuing tribute to His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s life journey, Al-Hamra Real Estate Company recently welcomed the Diplomatic Women’s Committee at Al-Hamra Shopping Center. Women delegates representing over 30 countries toured the retrospective exhibition which highlights His Highness the late Amir’s memorable milestones.

In collaboration with prominent local talent, Jassim Al-Nashmi, founder of Manmade Studio, designer, architect and artist, the brand identity and title of the exhibition is called Tabassar or ‘Enlighten’, which was inspired by the memorable words of the late Sheikh Sabah during one of his notable speeches, in which he reflected on the many blessings bestowed upon Kuwait and shared his gratitude to the Almighty for security, safety, stability, peace, tranquility, well-being and a good life.

The exhibition dated from his childhood in 1929 until his demise in the 2020 (may his soul rest in peace) pays tribute to the late Amir’s outstanding contributions as a humanitarian leader, inspirational leadership, his rise as a formidable pillar of the local and global communities, and role as the ‘Dean of Arab diplomacy’ among other lifetime achievements. The late Amir of Kuwait forged exceptional diplomatic ties, peace and was responsible for giving women the right to vote and run for office in 2005, creating a landmark amendment to the Kuwaiti election law.

The tour was followed by a visit to the award-winning skyscraper which is the tallest building in Kuwait, Al-Hamra Business Tower, to learn more about the iconic sculptural form. Among the VIP guests were Sheikha Halah Bader Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the committee’s Media and Public Relations Officer as well as other committee members who expressed their admiration of the several of the rare photographs and footages as well as of the landmark tower, which stands as a symbol of national pride.

Commenting on the visit, Bibi Al-Hamad, Senior Executive – Communication and Digital Marketing of Al-Hamra Real Estate Company said: “It was an honor to share His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah A- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s legacy with some of the most distinguished women from across the world, moreover, celebrate the life of a man and leader who pioneered the rights of Kuwaiti women at a challenging time, signifying one of the most important and dynamic movements in Kuwait’s history.

As one of the first companies to sign the Women’s Empowerment Principles in Kuwait, Al-Hamra Real Estate Company continues to support the cause of women through strategic collaborations with global and local likeminded entities.” The exhibition will be live until the end of 2021.