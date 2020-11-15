By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Al-Fatat Club (B) were declared champions of the women (3×3) Basketball open tournament after they defeated Al-Fatat (A) 17-15 in their final match that was held at the Basketball hall at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdallah Complex. Al-Qurain (C) club took third place – defeating Qurain (D) 9-7. The final match was attended by a Member of Parliament Ahmad Al-Fadhel, Municipal Council member Maha Al-Baghli, Chairman of Basketball Federation Rashid Al-Enezi, Head of the Women Committee at Kuwait Olympic Committee Fatima Hayat and other dignitaries.

16 teams participated in the tournament and the matches were highly competitive and exciting. Municipal council member Maha Al-Baghli lauded the organizers of the tournament adding that “we are seeing the quality moves women sports are making, and that such tournaments will encourage women to go for sports”.

KBA Chairman Rasheed Al-Enezi thanked the women committee member for their efforts. Meanwhile Chairman of Al-Fatat Club Fadhila Al-Shuwailan said she was happy with the first tournament of the season. She thanked the women committee and Basketball Association for the organization and their cooperation.