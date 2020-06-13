KUWAIT: The Higher Committee for Re-operating Flights at Kuwait International Airport meeting in progress. — KUNA

KUWAIT: The Higher Committee for Re-operating Flights at Kuwait International Airport discussed Thursday a plan to gradually resume commercial aviation through several steps. In a statement to the press on the sidelines of the meeting, Chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah said that the committee will take up the proposals of the relevant authorities for the gradual resumption.

Int’l laws

Sheikh Salman noted that one of the committee’s tasks is to adopt the plan according to the international laws issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other relevant international organizations. The committee will also take charge of overseeing the implementation plan in order to achieve the standard rules and recommended working methods and health and security measures adopted internationally and locally, he added. No details about the flights’ resumption plan, including potential dates, were made available in the press statement.

Emergency landing

In other news, a private jet made an emergency landing at Kuwait International Airport Thursday after experiencing a technical error, DGCA said. No one was hurt. The control tower received a call from the captain of the airplane, whose company was not disclosed, at 3:25 pm that he needed to return to the airport after he was airborne because of a technical malfunction, DGCA said in a statement. The plane, which was carrying seven passengers, made the emergerncy landed and “slightly skidded off the runway before coming into a complete stop,” it said, and confirmed all passengers were safe. — KUNA