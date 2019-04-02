KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) announced yesterday the carrier might to have to cancel some of its flights and merge others due to a delay in receiving new aircraft. In a press statement, it said delivery of new Airbus A320 aircraft from the manufacturer was postponed from March to June, October and November. This came as the airline suspended operations of its old planes from April 1, 2019 pending their sale, but it anticipates receiving new leased planes within a fortnight. KAC added that it is currently working hard to resume its normal operations in a few days and vowed to find alternative flights for passengers affected by the changes, apologizing for the inconvenience.