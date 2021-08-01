KUWAIT: In line with its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Ahli Capital Investment Company (ACIC), the investment arm of Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), continued its ‘Box of Colors’ Project with the distribution of wooden boxes along with art material to five different schools and centers that work with special needs students. The ‘Box of Colors’ Project, is one of the various initiatives ACIC has undertaken throughout the year as part of its Social Responsibility Strategy which focuses on supporting the special needs community in Kuwait.

Students were asked to decorate and paint wooden boxes providing them with at-home-activities during COVID-19, while simultaneously developing their creative skills. The boxes were then filled with chocolates and distributed to clients. ‘Box of Colors’ took place at Hope School for Special Needs, Al-Tomooh Kuwaiti Sports Club, Al-Kharafi Activity Kids Center, Center 21 and the Kuwaiti Association for Learning Differences (KALD).

Wahran Trading Company also took part in this initiative by sponsoring some of the gifts that were distributed to each child to thank them for their efforts. Ahli Capital is committed to the sustainable development of the Kuwaiti society and a key part of this commitment is realized through the creation of equal opportunities for individuals, and being a responsible member of the community.