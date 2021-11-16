The Jordan Football Association requested last weekend that Iran’s goalkeeper, Zahra Kodaei, proves that he is a woman. The two teams faced each other in the qualifiers for the Women’s Asian Cup, In September. Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, president of the Jordanian federation, published a letter demanding that tests be done to verify Koudaei’s sex. The entity also filed a request to open an inquiry to the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

The top hat cites Iranian recidivism in cases involving ‘issues of gender and doping’ to raise ‘doubts about the player’s eligibility’. The accused player, Zahra Kodaei, has promised to go to court against the Jordan federation.

“I’m a woman. They’re bullying me,” Zahra Kodaei told the Iranian press. The two teams faced each other in Tehran, where Iran overcame Jordan on penalties 4-2.

Iran coach Maryam Irandoost told local media that the Jordan national team is trying to shift the focus from defeat. She even made herself available to help with investigations.

For her part, Kodaei expressed her deep sadness at the bullying she faced, commenting on her physical composition and features. It also demanded the necessity of equality with men in rights, especially the exercise of sports. – Agencies