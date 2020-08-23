Afghanistan added to flights ban list

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Kuwait suspended flights to and from Afghanistan as of yesterday, raising the number of countries from and to which commercial flights are still suspended to 32, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,692 passengers arrived in Kuwait from different countries since Kuwait International Airport launched operations of commercial flights on August 1, until August 22, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, adding that 45,083 passengers left Kuwait in the same period. A total of 837 flights were scheduled during that period, including 415 inbound flights and 422 outbound flights, DGCA explained.

Upon resuming commercial flights, Kuwait announced a list of countries to and from which flights remain suspended until further notice due to COVID-19 fears. The updated list now stands as follows: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Nepal, Northern Macedonia, Panama, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka and Syria.