Adjust status or leave: MoI

KUWAIT: The interior ministry yesterday called on holders of expired visit visas or residencies to amend their status or leave the country before Nov 30 to avoid legal consequences. It urged employers to amend the status of their employees through the ministry’s website or at residency affairs departments. The ministry indicated it will initiate legal procedures after the expiry of the Nov 30 deadline and will deport violators, preventing them from returning to the country. – KUNA

Hyperloop carries first passengers

LOS ANGELES: The Virgin Hyperloop made its first journey carrying passengers Sunday, in a test the company claimed represented a major step forward for the “groundbreaking” technology capable of transporting people at 1,000 km an hour. But until Sunday, the technology had not been tested with people on board. Two Virgin employees made the 500-m journey in a two-person vehicle in just 15 seconds at a test site in the Nevada desert. – AFP (See Page 9)

Iran daily infections top 10,000

TEHRAN: Iran’s daily novel coronavirus infections crossed the 10,000 mark yesterday, the health ministry announced, setting a new record as fatalities remained close to their all-time high level. The latest official figure of 10,463 positive COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period takes Iran’s coronavirus caseload to 692,949. The virus also claimed 458 lives in the past day, raising the country’s overall number of fatalities to 38,749. The previous fatality record of 459 came on Sunday. – AFP