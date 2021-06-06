JERUSALEM: Zionist police yesterday detained the prominent activist El-Kurd twins, whose campaign against the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families from homes in the Zionist-annexed east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah has found a global audience. Yesterday morning police arrested Mona El-Kurd, 23, at her home in Sheikh Jarrah, where a legal battle between Zionist settlers and several Palestinian families has crystalized anger over the Zionist entity’s settlement movement.

They also left a summons for her twin brother, Muhammad, their father told AFP. Zionist police told AFP that Mona was “suspected of having participated in riots and other recent incidents in Sheikh Jarrah”. She was later released. Police did not give details on the status of Mohammad, who had handed himself in after the summons, but family lawyer Nasser Odeh indicated that the 23-year-old remained under investigation.

Protesters had gathered outside the east Jerusalem police station, where their father, Nabil El-Kurd, told AFP said his daughter’s arrest was part of “an operation to terrorize the parents, because the voice that emerged from the neighborhood was thanks to its youth”. Protests in Sheikh Jarrah spread early last month into the city’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, sparking a crackdown by Zionist security forces against Palestinians there that further inflamed tensions.

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, responded by launching volleys of rockets towards the Zionist entity on May 10, triggering an 11-day war between the Zionist entity and Palestinians. While Palestinians and their backers see the issue as a microcosm of Zionist efforts to push them out of the highly contested city, Jewish settlers and their supporters have labelled it a property dispute to be decided by Zionist courts.

Last month, the Zionist entity’s foreign ministry accused Palestinian “terror” groups of “presenting a real-estate dispute between private parties, as a nationalistic cause” to incite violence. The El-Kurd twins, from one of the families that faces being ousted from their home, have led an active protest movement on the streets and online.

They have gained hundreds of thousands of followers on platforms including Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtags #SheikhJarrah and #SaveSheikhJarrah to bring their neighborhood’s plight global attention. Video posted online yesterday showed Mona being led away in handcuffs.

Speaking to journalists outside the police station, their father said that Palestinian residents would stay in Sheikh Jarrah to “document the facts and show the terrorism practiced by the (Zionist) government”. “Our weapon is the tongue and the camera,” he said. “Muhammad and Mona made the whole world turn around for our cause.”

Last month, as tensions in Jerusalem mounted during the build-up to the Gaza fighting, the Zionist supreme court postponed a hearing in the Sheikh Jarrah cases until further notice. Under Zionist law, if Jews can prove that their families lived in east Jerusalem before the 1948 Arab- Zionist war that created the Zionist state, they can request the “return” of their property, even if Palestinian families have been living there for decades.

Palestinians whose ancestors became refugees in the 1948 war have no means to retrieve their homes or land in the modern-day Zionist entity. Rights group Ir Amim says up to 1,000 Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and the nearby Silwan district face being displaced.

Sheikh Jarrah has also drawn the attention of press freedom watchdogs, as journalists say they have been targeted by police while trying to report on demonstrations there. On Saturday Zionist forces arrested Al Jazeera reporter Givara Budeiri “in a brutal manner”, the network said in a statement, adding that authorities had destroyed a videographer’s camera as he was trying to work. Budeiri was released from custody several hours after her arrest.

Al Jazeera television’s acting director-general, Mostefa Souag, decried “the systematic targeting of our journalists”, dubbing it “in total violation of all international conventions”. The Paris-headquartered Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has voiced concern over the Zionist entity’s “disproportionate use of force against journalists”.

It criticized “attacks” on reporters filming in Sheikh Jarrah, the detention of Palestinian reporters, and the Zionist state’s demolition of a tower in the besieged Gaza Strip where news outlets operated. During their military campaign in Gaza, the Zionist entity levelled the 13-storey building that housed the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television along with the US news agency The Associated Press after warning the structure’s owner to evacuate.

The Zionist entity defended the strike, alleging the building also hosted a Palestinian “terrorist” intelligence office. Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem bureau chief, Walid Al-Omari, accused the Zionist entity of trying “to silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth”. – AFP