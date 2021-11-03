KUWAIT: Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah affirmed yesterday the strong ties between Kuwait and the European Union, saying that both sides were seeking more cooperation and mutual work. This press statement came during the visit of Sven Simon, head of the delegation of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula on their official visit to Kuwait.

Sheikh Hamad praised the European Parliament’s continuous efforts in cooperating with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in fields of common interest. He recalled the EU’s stance during the Iraqi invasion in 1990 and their efforts in liberating Kuwait. Meanwhile, Dr Simon expressed his and the delegation’s delight during their visit and the parliament’s appreciation of Kuwait’s democratic history and their role internationally and in the region. EU Ambassador to Kuwait Cristian Tudor and other EU officials attended the meeting.

In the meantime, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem also received yesterday at his office the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula. During the meeting, the two sides discussed several parliamentary topics, ways of enhancing cooperation, and latest regional and international developments. Several members of the European delegation and Kuwait’s parliament attended the meeting.

The European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula arrived in Kuwait yesterday for an official visit, with the aim to strengthen the Kuwaiti-European partnership on the parliamentary level, in addition to the field of achieving green and digital transition. The delegation is set to take part in the 10th EP-Kuwait inter-parliamentary meeting.