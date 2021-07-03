KUWAIT: The Occupational Health and Safety department at the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) visited the Kuwait American School (KAS) in order to assist them in preparing their campus and facilities according to the health safety and security protocols for the return of their students.

ACK’s initiative with KAS was initiated by conducting a safety audit of the school campus and developing a comprehensive guide booklet for them with all needed health, safety, and security protocols for the school to adopt for anticipated students’ return to school campus in September 2021.

On another note, ACK’s journey with COVID had many milestones and landmarks including being the first college to have students on campus to continue their practical sessions in 2020. The setup for these practical classes took a lot of preplanning, safety auditing and effort to embed all needed protocols ensuring the risk of cross-infection is minimal.

The implemented strategy resulted in the success of their efforts, hence, the college wanted to take that experience and learning curve of having students on campus at a time of COVID-19 and help assist schools in preparing their campuses with all needed health, safety, and security protocols.

On this occasion, Mariam Al-Maraghi, ACK’s Health and Safety Manager, highlighted that educational sectors have an important role in the development of society and community involvement. Maraghi further added: “It is both our moral duty and work ethic as an educational sector to continue embedding a positive safety culture, not only for our college, but also to branch this positive safety culture in our beloved country.”