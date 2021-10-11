KUWAIT: The Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) has welcomed its students back on campus on October 3, 2021 after a long distance learning period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation for the return of the students, the college took all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its students, staff and faculty while making sure to provide students with the best possible learning experience despite all the precautions and regulations.

Students in both Engineering and Business schools will take part in the hybrid learning program, meaning students will be divided into two groups; half will be attending on campus and the other half will be attending online. The groups will alternate on a weekly basis. As for the School of Aviation, students will learn the theoretical aspects of their major online while attending classes on campus for practical sessions. Lastly, when it comes to the English language program, students will attend campus daily for their classes.

The Health and Safety Department at ACK is continuing its efforts to ensure adherence to the mandatory protocols in place to protect students, staff and faculty, and has introduced various new measures to increase safety. Among these measures are the issuing of student e-ID with a QR code verification system to allow students to enter campus each time. Furthermore, students and visitors entering any of the college’s buildings must also pass through a thermal camera that will raise an alarm if the guest has a high body temperature or is not wearing a mask.

On campus, the college has posted awareness signage with the social distancing protocols, increased supply of sanitizers, instituted social distancing in classroom seating, and added a faculty safety checklist sign. Indoor seating areas have been closed, while outdoor seating areas remain open with social distancing guidelines.