KUWAIT: The Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) has renewed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Defense (MoD). This significant agreement was signed by Eng Sager Al-Sharhan – Assistant to the President for Support Services at ACK and on the Ministry of Defense’s side, Head of the Military Education Authority Major General Fahd Mohammed Al-Tariji.

The agreement included the providing of training, where the college uses its expertise and specialized competencies to introduce educational and technical programs, whether in the establishment of training courses or the preparation of specialized curricula and consultations.

Commenting on this success, Eng Sager Al-Sharhan, said: “The relationship between ACK and MoD has always been solid and we are so happy to collaborate closely with them again and strengthen it. We are fully equipped to support them in the field of education and training and we are looking forward to constant cooperation with other official entities in the country, for the favor of our beloved country and our students.”

It is worth mentioning that the School of Aviation at ACK had successfully introduced the B1.1+B2 combined course providing its B1.1 graduates additional progressive path, which also allows them to pursue their education and earn recognition locally, regionally and internationally. Upon course completion, students may then apply for B1.1 and B2 AME licenses. This combined course will grant ACK’s students an advantage and priority in the job market.