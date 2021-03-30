KUWAIT: The Maritime Department at the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) announced that it has signed an agreement with the City of Glasgow College in the United Kingdom to offer a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Nautical Science. The HND in Nautical Science is a two-year program conducted over a period of four semesters.

It was primarily designed for those intending to become licensed deck officers on merchant ships, but it also has a secondary role which is providing education for those wishing to enter a wide range of activities within the maritime field. Furthermore, the program provides a solid background for graduates who wish to further their education within a specialized maritime field.

It is worth mentioning that the City of Glasgow College is the premier maritime college in the United Kingdom, having been engaged in maritime education and training for over 50 years. This collaborative agreement allowed ACK to become the first institution in Kuwait to offer similar type and level of training and education.

“The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of higher level maritime education and training in Kuwait. Our partner, the City of Glasgow College is considered one of the premier establishments of its kind in the world with over 50 years of experience in maritime education and training, and ACK is delighted to be able to partner with such an institution,” said Captain Liam Toner, Senior Manager of Maritime Operations and Quality at ACK.