KUWAIT: The Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) kicked-off its annual Ramadan iftar meals distribution drive as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy. The initiative is a humble gesture during the holy month of Ramadan from ACK towards community members and disadvantaged families.

Over the past years, ACK had organized initiatives every Ramadan with its students, staff and faculty to hand out iftar meals to needy members of the community, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college limited volunteers to only a small number of staff members. The team streamlined efforts to distribute Iftar meals and ensure compliance with precautionary measures.

May Al-Musallam, Senior Manager of Public Relations at ACK, highlighted the importance of giving back to the community, noting that the College remains true to its core values of helping the community even more in difficult times such as these. “ACK was built around a culture of care, and as a college, we believe it is our responsibility to care for all those in need, not just our students. It is important to us to lend a helping hand to those who need it,” concluded Musallam.