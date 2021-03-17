KUWAIT: The Health and Safety Department at the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) coordinated with the Kuwait Industries Union (KIU) to deliver a virtual training course titled ‘Health and Safety at the Workplace.’ The course has been delivered virtually within ‘The Industrials’ project by KIU; it aimed to train and qualify fresh graduates to work within the industrial sector, and equip them with a variety of tools and skills in different areas relevant to the sector, in addition to health and safety knowledge.

The course covered various aspects of health and safety that are essential for industrial sector employees. The training encompassed background on workplace health and safety laws, regulations governing workplace health and safety, elements of a successful health and safety program at work, and it helped fresh graduates to learn basic tools and mechanisms to identify workplace risks and hazards. At last, the program also proposed control measures to lower the risk of identified hazards in accordance to the hierarchy of control pyramid. Overall, 60 delegates attended the virtual training program.

Mariam Al-Maraghi, Health and Safety Manager at ACK, highlighted the importance of health and safety protocols to ACK as an organization and stressed on its efforts to spread awareness for the benefit of the society as a whole. She added: “As a college, it is both our moral duty and aim to increase awareness amongst Kuwait’s society. Our philosophy has always been to enable human potential within a culture of care. We will do what we can to help imprint a positive health and safety culture into Kuwait’s workplace community.”