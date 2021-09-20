KUWAIT: The Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) held a virtual orientation to welcome its new students in preparation for the 2021-2022 semesters, which begins on September 19, 2021. During the session, students were introduced to the policies and procedures at ACK, they were taught about the class structure, attendance rules, grading system as well as to the code of conduct.

The orientation also included a detailed explanation of the blended learning system, in order to prepare students for the blend of on-campus and distance learning method that will begin on October 3, 2021. The blended learning policies and procedures were carefully explained for the different programs to acquaint students with the structure of on-campus classes and the health and safety procedures for them to follow when they must come to campus, along with how to navigate the distance learning platforms for the off-campus section of their programs.

Beside the orientation, campus tour was offered to interested students willing to visit the campus and get to know its facilities and amenities closely. ACK considers orientations very important to be attended, as it helps guiding students and ensure their success throughout their university journey.

Commenting on the orientation session, Hussain Al-Haddad, Manager of Student Affairs at ACK, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to welcome our students, faculty and staff back on campus to start the new academic year. We wish everyone a very successful semester and we hope our students have an enjoyable experience here at ACK. We encourage our students to continue to adhere to the precautionary health measures and guidelines set by the College and by the relevant authorities to ensure a safe environment for our ACK community.”