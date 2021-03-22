KUWAIT: The Human Resources Department at the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) organized its annual new staff induction program to welcome new joiners onboard. The induction program hosted a combination of overseas staff members who attended virtually through the “MS Teams” platform. As well, local new staff members were welcomed personally at ACK premises; whereas the health and safety precautions were applied to the highest standards to ensure the safety and wellbeing of local attendees.

The meeting started with a welcome note by the President of the College, Prof Isam Zabalawi, who praised the efforts made by all departments to face the current circumstances, and the efforts made by all Academic Departments in developing the college’s e-learning platform.

Prof Zabalawi added, “I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that the only constant in our lives is change. Things around us are changing at a very fast pace. In recent times, we are experiencing a vivid example of this, which is that we have moved from face-to-face learning to e-learning within a very short period of time. Our main role is to develop an appropriate and beneficial environment to enable you to adhere to the vision, mission, goals, objectives and core values of the college.”

The Vice President for Academic Affairs, Prof Hussein Abdullah, welcomed the attendees and said that organizing this program is a joint effort by the academic administration and the Human Resources Department to qualify the academic cadres and ensure their readiness through the various workshops that will take place during this program.

The induction program unfolded and focused on the fundamentals of e-learning, philosophy of teaching and learning, academic advising, and academic policies and procedures, in addition to the rules and regulations of scientific research. The attendees praised this meeting in terms of organization and the availability of information that provided the employees with a comprehensive overview of the different processes and operations in the various departments at the college.