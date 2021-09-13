KUWAIT: Align with the community outreach program at the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK), the Health and Safety Department hosted the Public Authority for Housing Welfare and shared their milestone in building an effective health and safety management system for the college.

During the visit, the Health and Safety Department at ACK enlightened the visiting team by key elements of the College’s health and safety program, safety plans and risk control measures, and shared ACK’s COVID-19 safety monitoring system to help the Public Authority for Housing Welfare refine their own health and safety management system at their workplace.

It is worth mentioning that a health and safety management system involves the introduction of processes designed to decrease the occurrence of injury and illness in the employer’s operation. Successful implementation of the system requires management commitment to the system, effective allocation of resources, and a high level of employee participation. The scope and complexity of a health and safety management system will vary according to the size and type of workplace.

“Sharing our story in building an effective health and safety management system is so much more than simply stating the historical facts. It’s an effective communication tool that can take communication from intellectual to visceral and experiential,” said Mariam Al-Maraghi, health and safety manager at ACK. “The efforts we have been making for many years now and our cumulative experience have produced positive results. These results are encouraging, and we hope they can help create safer workplaces in the country.”