KUWAIT: The Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) represented by the President, Prof Isam Zabalawi, and the Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates (KBC) represented by the Acting Chairman, Engineer Feras Al-Salem, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to broaden and further cooperation between both parties. The signing ceremony took place recently at ACK’s campus.

On this occasion, ACK has officially joined KBC as an active corporate member in hopes of strengthening cohesion and collaboration between the two institutions. This agreement will benefit ACK at expanding its scope of services for the benefit of its current students and alumni.

With this significant decision, both parties will receive the opportunity to participate in mutually coordinated educational and service activities where the utmost support, coordination and expertise will be exchanged between the two. The agreement with KBC will bolster ACK’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to provide greater opportunities for the coming generations in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship

KBC was established in May 2016 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber as an independent non-profit organization. Operating in Dubai and the North Emirates, the Council aims to enhance the expertise, opportunities and relationships between Kuwaiti businesspersons and companies. Kuwait Business Council is the first of its kind for business communities outside the State of Kuwait.

On the other hand, ACK is one of the first private universities in Kuwait, established in 2004 with the goal of offering world-class higher education on home ground. ACK has signed numerous MOUs with various higher education institutions, research bodies, and international organizations in a variety of fields in order to forward the development process undertaken by Kuwait.

The college considers these types of collaborations essential in growing its local and international network to better serve its students and graduates. Furthermore, ACK and KBC have begun preparing a schedule of joint activities for the 2021-2022 academic year.