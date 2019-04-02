KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti was killed and two other citizens and an Arab expat were injured in an accident between four vehicles on King Fahd Road. One of the vehicles had flipped over. The injured were sent to Mubarak Hospital.

Building safety

KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khalid Rakan Al-Mikrad met the Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfouhi and other officials to discuss safety conditions in buildings under construction and procedures of demolishing buildings safely after incidents of workers falling from heights. The two sides discussed coordination in case of buildings collapsing and issuing citations to engineering offices and contracting companies that are in violation of safety and security conditions.

Shisha ban

The Municipal Council technical committee approved the proposal of a member to ban shishas in restaurants and cafes frequented by families. The council may discuss the recommendation during its April 15 session.

Reckless driver

The General Security Department arrested two drivers who appeared in a video clip on social media driving recklessly in Jaber Al-Ahmad. Operations received a call about motorists behaving recklessly, so police went there and were able to impound two vehicles for grave violations.

Environmental violations

KFSD’s PR and information department said the prevention sector carried out a joint campaign in cooperation with the Environment Public Authority (EPA), environment police and finance ministry in Sulaibiya agricultural area. Many violations were discovered as they constitute a hazard to people and property. These violations are not related to KFSD only, but to other government authorities too. The deputy director general for the prevention sector said combustible material, random stores, unlicensed buildings and buildings built on state property without permits were found.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun