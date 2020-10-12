KUWAIT: Awatef Al-Salman from the International Islamic Charity Organization receives a donation from Fawzy Al-Thunayan, GM Board Affairs at ABK, in the presence of Amani Al-Essa and Abdullah Al-Awadhi from the International Islamic Charity Organization and Sahar Al-Therban from ABK.

KUWAIT: As part of its continued commitment to foster an inclusive environment and empowered society, Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) sponsored the Kuwait Public Authority for Disability Affairs’ (PADA) national campaign. The campaign sheds light on the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on those with special needs.

In line with its primary mission to protect the rights of special needs individuals, PADA’s campaign will help families with special needs through this challenging period. It is built on three pillars: rehabilitation, education and entertainment, providing treatment plans and solutions for the families, supporting them to overcome the psychological and social challenges of the pandemic.

ABK is committed to Kuwait and the community and will continue to drive inclusivity and empowerment across the country as part of its corporate social responsibility outreach programs. As a firm believer of creating an inclusive, social and sustainable environment ABK will participate in the second recruitment campaign organized by PADA which is scheduled to be held in early 2021.

In fulfillment of the bank’s continuous efforts to achieve the highest rate of satisfaction for people with disabilities in all areas, ABK regularly holds sign language training courses for branch staff and has a total of 43 full trained that serve its customers with hearing impediments across seven branches.

Through its collaboration with various organizations, ABK reinforces its commitment to playing an active role in supporting the country’s agenda to achieve the full inclusion of People with Disabilities in society.