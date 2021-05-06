KUWAIT: As part of the bank’s ongoing Ramadan social responsibility program, Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) made a financial contribution to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society towards educational support for students from needy families, in addition to supporting the distribution of food boxes to help under-privileged families.

Fawzy Al-Thunayan, General Manager of Board Affairs at Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait, presented the contribution to Maha Al-Barjas, the Secretary General of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, who expressed her gratitude and thanks. ABK is proud to be affiliated to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and to be able to contribute in a small way towards the numerous areas the society provides assistance and aid to for those in need around the world.