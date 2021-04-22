KUWAIT: Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) for the 6th consecutive year in coordination with Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH), handed over girgian bags for children in hospitals. ABK has always been committed to proactively giving back to the community, and believes that even the smallest gesture can make a difference.

These initiatives create an authentic Ramadan ambience for children, giving them a chance to relive the joyful moments of Ramadan while offering them colorful filled girgian bags. ABK is committed to maintaining its position as part of Kuwait’s integral social fabric and perceives such gestures as a moral obligation, offering support to these young patients.