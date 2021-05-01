KUWAIT: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) recently sponsored Girgian for the children of HOPE School for Special Needs, which was organized at the school on April 27, 2021. HOPE School for Special Needs is a private international school established in 2006 to serve children with intellectual developmental disorders. The school specializes in preschool to elementary age children diagnosed with mild to moderate cognitive disabilities such as autism, Down Syndrome and general learning delays.

Sponsoring Girgian for HOPE School emerges from the Bank’s firm belief in the importance of integration of all within Kuwaiti society, and reiterates the Bank’s commitment towards making a difference in the communities in which it operates. This sponsorship is one of a number of ABK’s Ramadan activities, aimed at spreading the spirit of the holy month among children and the community.