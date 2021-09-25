KUWAIT: Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) held a special event in collaboration with Al-Mogahwi in Sharq, offering ABK customers a customized school supply box to welcome students back to school, after a long absence due to the pandemic. Yasmeen Al-Salem from ABK’s Marketing Department said: “It has been a very difficult time for children and parents due to the pandemic.

Many children have not seen their friends for a long time and have not had regular interaction whether it be in class, play days or sport activities. Parents too have had to put an enormous effort into online schooling. To congratulate the children for their efforts and to celebrate going back to school, we decided to offer our customers a special ‘back to school’ gift box. We wish everyone a successful academic year.”