‘Abducted’ girl found with boyfriend

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s PR and security media department said a young Arab girl reported missing in Fintas last Friday was found with someone she had willingly run away with. The department said that the girl’s father had reported that his daughter was kidnapped from his vehicle while he was praying in a mosque. The department explained that investigations showed that the girl had willingly left with a man for an unknown destination, adding that further investigations revealed the family had been involved in begging. “Both the girl and her boyfriend were detained and referred to relevant authorities pending further investigations,” it said. – MoI