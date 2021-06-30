KUWAIT: The ABCK-AmCham Kuwait held a ‘Data Loss Protection (DLP), Cybersecurity, and Best Practices in Kuwait’ panel discussion, with the support of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) and the US-Kuwait Business Council.

The panelists for this discussion included Mohammad Altura – Chief, Market Regulations and Competition at CITRA, Vivek Joshi – Deputy Counselor for Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Kuwait, Alain Sanchez – EMEA CISO at Fortinet, Majd Abbar – National Technology Officer at Microsoft, Ayed Al Qartah, MSc – Technical Solutions Architect at CISCO, Faisal M Al-Ali – Enterprise Risk Management Manager at Zain. The discussion was moderated by Dana Winner, MSc – Cybersecurity Policy and Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP).