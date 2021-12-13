KUWAIT: ABCK-AmCham Kuwait held its 19th Annual Golf Tournament on December 4th at Sahara Kuwait Golf Resort. This Annual Golf Tournament event was sponsored by Platinum Sponsor – Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport Company (KGL); Gold Sponsor- Gas and Oil Field Services Company (GOFSCO), and the event’s Exclusive Travel & Tourism Partner- IFA International Travel and Tourism (IFA).

The event began with opening remarks by AmCham Kuwait’s Vice-Chair Dr Arezou Harraf who expressed gratitude to AmCham Kuwait members for their consistent support over the years and thanked all the golfers for coming out to spend the day. Dr Harraf also welcomed the new golfers and commended them for their performance.

Dr Harraf then moved on to recognize and thank the event sponsors – starting with the event’s Exclusive Travel and Tourism partner – IFA International Travel & Tourism. Dr Arezou Harraf recognized the event’s sponsors and AmCham Kuwait’s Champions- starting with the event’s Gold Sponsor- Gas and Oil Field Services Company (GOFSCO) – represented by Partha Chaudhury, Vice president of commercial and contracts. Dr Harraf then recognized the event’s Platinum Sponsor- KGL, as she highlighted that KGL also sponsored the Thanksgiving dinner and stated that AmCham Kuwait was truly grateful for their constant support. KGL was represented by Jeffrey Wilder, Project Manager.

Next, AmCham Kuwait held its award ceremony which was presented by Dr Harraf. Starting with the category awards, Longest Drive – won by Michaela Abey and Closest to the Pin – won by Johan du Toit. Consequently, the tournament winning teams were announced. The third place was earned by the team of Tobin Wait, Paul Pallister, Michaela Abey and Eoin Fitzgerald. The second place was earned by the team of Adel Antabli, Dr Scott Pezanowski, Partha Chaudhury and Gino Alvarez. The first place and winner of the Annual Golf Tournament was earned by the team of Philip Kotsis, Dan Leritz, Les Moskaliuk and Gabe DiMauro.

To finalize the event, the AmCham Kuwait team held a raffle. The raffle gifts included: special dinner invitations from 300 Fahrenheit Steakhouse; Dinner invitations and spa entries from Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa; Gym memberships, dinner vouchers and spa entries from the Crowne Plaza Kuwait Al Thuraya City.

Other raffle prizes such as physiotherapy assessments were provided by DISC, in-store vouchers from Alshaya Company’s – Footlocker, and introductory golf lessons from Sahara Kuwait Golf Course. The highlight of the event was the raffle prize of one Business class ticket to anywhere in Europe from IFA International Travel & Tourism. There was a photo session with the winners, the raffle gift sponsor representatives, and AmCham Kuwait’s Vice-Chair. Dr Harraf thanked AmCham Kuwait’s team and the volunteers for organizing the event.