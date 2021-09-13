Boutiqaat and Chalhoub … A strategic collaboration and a competitive addition.Boutiqaat, the renowned trademark and the pioneering e-commerce platform in the GCC, is taking pride in presenting Chalhoub a well-established company in the field of perfumery, fashion, accessories, watches, and cosmetics, as its new collaborator.

A calculated forward step towards Boutiqaat precedence by adding “THAMEEN” perfumes to its reputable collection of Arabic and global brands.

“THAMEEN” is considered one of the most distinguished collections in perfumery, known for its diversity which suits every taste and occasion. An exalted example from the collection is “CARVED”, an eastern unisex perfume made from notes of cedar, guaiac wood, patchouli, and musk. Another striking perfume is “RIVIERE” a hot eastern unisex perfume made from black pepper, saffron, tulip, dianthus flower, cypriol oil, and leather.