Boursa Kuwait confirms its support to the decisions and instructions made by the Council of Ministers and Health Ministry in light of the circumstances the country is going through, and would like to note that the bourse is considered one of the most important economic facilities that should operate regularly to serve traders just like all bourses around the world that are still trading and did not stop even while COVID-19 is spreading.

Boursa Kuwait justifies its support for continuing trading to several considerations , most important of which:

Safety of traders and employees :

Boursa Kuwait considers the safety of traders, workers and their families a top priority, so it took several precautionary and preventive decisions and steps to safeguard their health in a way that agrees with the instructions of the health ministry, they are:

Closing the bourse building for the public, and carry out the trading service online and call the broker by phone.

Continually sterilizing the Kuwait Bourse building to ensure a healthy working environment for all.

Reduce the number of workers at the bourse to a minimum in a way that provides operating requirements.

Prevent workers at Boursa Kuwait or brokering companies who meet conditions of house quarantine from working.

Commit brokering companies to provide sterilizers for workers

Follow all preventive and precautionary instructions of health ministry while following them daily for any developments and updates.

Rights of traders and shareholders