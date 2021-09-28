Boutiqaat and M.A.C. Cosmetics. a new partnership for a unique world of creativity and innovation. Quality, uniqueness, innovation, and good taste is what Boutiqaat always strives for, ensuring its clientele’s satisfaction.

A step closer towards achieving its strategic plan of being a local and regional leader and expanding its footprint globally, Boutiqaat, Middle East’s most prominent E-commerce platform, has recently announced a new achievement; a partnership with the global brand M.A.C Cosmetics (The Estée Lauder Companies) – a leader in the Cosmetics and Beauty industry with a range of internationally recognized quality certifications.

The collaboration between Boutiqaat and M.A.C Cosmetics is considered a special addition to Boutiqaat’s list of finely selected, luxurious international brands in the Beauty and Cosmetics world.

The renowned brand, M.A.C Cosmetics, is considered a pioneer in its field. Launched in Toronto, Canada back in 1984, it got the expansion it aimed for after garnering the approval of beauty experts.

M.A.C Cosmetics provides an innovative, all-inclusive range of Beauty and Skincare products and accessories, and is considered an unparalleled world of innovation and creativity with its concept and essence. It was created by an elite group of researchers and scientists who succeeded to place M.A.C Cosmetics in a distinctive, unrivalled spot across a map of global competitors